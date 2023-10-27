Ratnagiri police came to recover cheated money returned empty-handed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajingar

A mango trader from Ratnagiri was duped by accused Narendra Dattatray Muley alias Nalu Guru from Vaijapur city of Rs 25 lakh. A case was registered against him with the Ratnagiri police on October 19. During the investigation, it was found that he had transferred a huge sum of money to the hoteliers, cloth, and other traders from Vaijapur.

On October 21, a police team including PSI Akash Salunke, Deepak Salvi and Amit Palve came to Vaijapur along with the accused Muley. Based on the phone numbers, they met the traders and hoteliers who had taken the money. However, they refused to pay the money to the police as they owe money to Muley, they said. The police interacted with the concerned traders in a hotel on Yeola Road in the presence of the accused. The police warned them of legal action if they did not return the money.

The officers said that they had seized Rs 5 lakh from Muley, but he had given the remaining Rs 20 lakh to various persons through Phonepe and Google Pay. Based on the details of the transactions, notices will be served to the concerned persons, they said.