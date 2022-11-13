Raza Khan awarded PhD

Aurangabad:

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has awarded PhD in Civil Engineering to Mohammed Raza Khan Abdul Sattar. He submitted his thesis titled 'GIS as a tool for preparation of Regional Development and Town Planning scheme' under the guidance of a research guide Dr Abhijeet Wadekar.

Khan, the deputy director (Town Planning), is heading the Development Plan unit deployed by the state government for the task of preparing the City Development Plan. Khan has rendered his services in the town planning section of the State Government's Urban Development Department (UDD) in various capacities, so far. He is the first person to get a doctorate degree in the department.