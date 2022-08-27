Re-exam of MHT-CET to be held on Aug 29

Aurangabad, Aug 27:

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct a re-examination of MHT-CET on August 29 for those who could not attempt because of heavy rain or server problems.

Many candidates of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCM) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) groups were unable to take a test because of heavy rain or faced technical problems like a server while attempting it at the centres. The aspirants of the MHT-CET made complaints with the Cell about it.

The Cell asked such candidates to re-register for the examination to avoid loss. Those who have registered can download the hall tickets now and take the test at the designated centres on August 29. The candidates who will take the second attempt examination will only be considered for the result preparations.