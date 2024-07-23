Reactions on budget

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the union Budget 2024-25 in the parliament on Tuesday.

There is a focus on financial support to the MSME sector, increasing standard deduction for the salaried-class, enhancing the Mudra loan limit up to Rs 20 lakh introducing schemes related to employment, health allocation for agriculture and allied sectors and boosting investment.

Traders were hoping for announcements like waiver on loan interest and pension on becoming senior citizens. This newspaper talked with some of the office-bearers of industrial, trading, business, and professional associations on the budget.