Reactions on Dr Sudhir Rasal

We were waiting for 20-25 yrs

Veteran writer Dr Sudhir Rasal should have received the award from the Sahitya Akademi 20 years to 25 years ago. We have been waiting since then. However, this award was delayed.

Now that he has received it, not only the Marathwada Sahitya Parishad (MSP) but also the writers across the State are happy. Dr Rasal has done a very precious job in the field of criticism. He served as the editor of the Pratishthan Magazine of the MSP for more than 10 years. This increased the reputation of the Pratishthan and it still stands today.

(Kautikrao Thale Patil, president, MSP)

Criticism is of two types. One is a weapon, a test of thorns while the other is written on the basis of personal relationships. Dr Sudhir Rasal has never written the second type of review. The writings of very few critics can be read. Dr Rasal is included in this group. When this type of writing is declining, he maintained it even at the age of 90. The award received by this critic is its sign.

(Justice Narendra Chapalgaonkar, former president, Akhil Bharatiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan)