Out of the total 10.50 lakh crore budget, provision for railways is Rs 2.40 lakh crore crore has been allocated for railways. It is biggest provision even in the history of budgets. Lucrative funds will receive for converting meter gauge in broad gauge in the country. What Marathwada will received will be clear only after the declaration of the railway pink book.

(Anant Borkar, president, Marathwada Railway Kruti Samiti)

Disappointment for railway passengers

It appears that there has been negligence towards railways. There is no relief for the common railway passengers. Marathwada’s Rotegaon- Kopargaon, Aurangabad - Daulatabad - Chalisgaon, Aurangabad - Nagar railway route remains only on paper.

(Santosh Somani, president Railway Pravasi Sena)

Prosperity through cooperation

There has been an attempt in the budget to boost sugar factories. It will help the factories to stabilize from the difficulties. Cooperation and industries have been assimilated. The provisions made for startups and MSMEs are very important. Due to the provisions for farmers and farming, it can be called a green budget. Common and middle-class man has been considered.

(Atul Save, Cooperative minister)