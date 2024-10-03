Read, do exercise, Dr Saleem tells Sarosh School students

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Retired IPS officer and former additional director CBI, Dr Saleem Ali visited Munawar Peerbhoy Sarosh English School, recently. Dr Saleem was accompanied by his wife Shabbo Ali, daughters corporate lawyer, Londo, Saima Ali, neurosurgeon Dr Sheema Ali, Mumbai and Dr Sohrab Ahmed. School committee chairman Mohammad Wasil, principal M S Naiyer, teachers and students extended a warm welcome to them. Shabbo Ali urged the students to be focussed and dream big. Dr Saleem asked the students to be good human beings as in today's generation, human element is lacking, students should learn to care for others and serve humanity, be cheerful and spread happiness as happiness is contagious. He instructed the students to develop the habit of reading, be thorough with the studies, do not be superficial in getting knowledge. He requested the students to go for knowledge and money will follow. He instructed them to do physical exercise and avoid junk food.