Reading Day at Motiwala School
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: October 19, 2022 08:55 PM 2022-10-19T20:55:02+5:30 2022-10-19T20:55:02+5:30
Amanullah Motiwala School paid tributes to late President of India Dr Abdul Kalam by organising Reading Day on his birth anniversary. Students were imparted information of the great scientist. Headmaster Khan Jameel Ahmed explained the importance of reading and said Dr Abdul Kalam was a great inspiration for all to follow dream of success. Teaching and non-teaching staff was present.