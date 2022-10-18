Reading Inspiration Day celebrated in Oyster Institute

College principal Dr Jayashree Bairagi guided the students. Society’s president Dr Manpreet Singh Johar presided over the programme. Society member Dr Sukhmeen Kaur Johar, Jaydeep Tupe and Supriya Arsul were present. Students like Sandeep Adude, Snehal Labade, Sapna Khemnar, Manjusha Kakade, Shaikh Moinuddin, Yasir Siddiqui and Mamta Delmade delivered speeches on the biography Dr APJ Abdul Kalam.