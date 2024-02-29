Ready engineers programme elevates employability of 217 students

Supported over 500 MSMEs by implementing more 700 innovative ideas

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries and Agriculture (Massia) and Tata Technologies concluded the Ready Engineers programme for the year 2023-24, distributing certificates to 217 students from eight engineering colleges. The programme aimed to enhance the employability of final year engineering students by providing hands-on experience in electric vehicle technology.

Chetan Raut, Massia vice president, expressed gratitude to the faculty and students for their participation and wished them success in their future endeavors. He highlighted the programme's benefits, including familiarity with industry practices and valuable hands-on experience.

Siddharth Yawalkar, associate manager CSR of Tata Technologies, provided insights into the Ready Engineer programme. He emphasized its role in fostering collaboration between Massia and Tata Technologies, leading to a win-win situation for students, industry, and aspiring entrepreneurs. He commended the students achievements and expressed a desire to continue collaborating with Massia in the future.

This programme exemplifies the joint effort of Massia and Tata Technologies in bridging the gap between academia and industry, equipping students with practical skills and fostering entrepreneurial aspirations.

Massia secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, editor of Udyog Samvad Manish Agrawal, Iradat Khan, Rupali Agrawal and others were present.

700 innovative ideas implemented

The Ready Engineers programme has supported over 500 MSMEs by implementing more 700 innovative ideas and trained over 400 students with practical skills. Additionally, the programme has assisted over 50 entrepreneurs in bringing their ideas to market.