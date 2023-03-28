Ready to resign if vulgar words used: MLA Shirsath

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MLA Sanjay Shirsath said that he was ready to resign from the post of legislator if any evidence of uttering a single vulgar word against Uddhav Thackery led Shiv Sena leader Sushma Andhare is shown.

It may be noted that leaders of Uddhav Thackeray Sen and partners in Maha Vikas Aghadi are becoming aggressive to lodge a police case against MLA Shirsath for making vulgar remarks against Sushma Andhare.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai on Tuesday, MLA Shirsath said that he would resign instantly from the post of legislator if he had spoken anything wrong. He said that

“It is being said that women were disrespected. Women should speak like women. They (woman leaders) abuse in the Constituencies of Minister Gulabrao Patil, Minister Abdul Sattar or our MLAs. Who has given them to authority hurl abuses,” he questioned.

MLA Shirsath said that he did not make any comment about Andhare being a woman.

“If go through recordings of her statements, one can learn what she has spoken against Hindu gods and goddess, Marathi community and Balasaheb Thackeray,” he said. The MLA said that one (she) can speak anything against anybody, if some talks against her, it stands for women’s disrespect. He alleged that women-wing members started agitation only after receiving a phone call from Matoshri.