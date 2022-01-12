Real estate generates huge revenue in government coffers

Aurangabad, Jan 12:

The sale and purchase of land had slowed down due to the corona crisis. It had also affected the real estate sector, but in the last few months, the sector has bounced back and 89,095 properties were registered in the registration and stamp department by the end of December. This has generated revenue of Rs 381 crore, sources said.

Three districts including Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed are under the jurisdiction of the divisional office of the deputy inspector general of registration and deputy controller of stamps. The department was given a revenue collection target of Rs 840 crore this year. It included Rs 440 crore for Aurangabad, Rs 250 crore for Jalna and Rs 150 crore for Beed district. By the end of December, the department had received Rs 238 crore from Aurangabad district, Rs 65 crore from Jalna and Rs 77 crore from Beed district for a total of Rs 381 crore.

The department still has two months to meet the revenue target. It has been demanded that the target of Rs 250 crore given in Jalna district should be reduced to Rs 110 crore. Meanwhile, a total of 89,095 properties have been registered in the department from April to the end of December. Of these, 41,524 properties have been registered in Aurangabad, 21,907 in Jalna district and 25,664 in Beed, sources said.

Revenue of Rs 612 crore

From April 2020 to March 2021, a total of 1.60 lakh property registrations were made in Aurangabad, Jalna and Beed districts. Out of this, revenue of Rs 612 crore was deposited in the government exchequer.