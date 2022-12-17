Real satisfaction comes from saving lives with own efforts

Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar: Did not go to his father's funeral, but the moment when a child was saved from a scorpion bite was wonderful

Aurangabad: Death rate due to scorpion bites is high in Konkan region. Did a lot of research on scorpion stings, but it was not yielding the desired success. One day an eight-year-old boy who had been bitten by a scorpion was brought to me by his father and on the same day my father passed away. I canceled going to my father's funeral and continued to treat the boy. He was treated with sodium nitroprusside and after four hours the boy's condition improved, said Padma Shri Dr Himmatrao Bawaskar.

He was speaking on the third day of the ‘Padma festival’ organised by the Dnyanayadnya Foundation under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav on Saturday. Speaking further, Dr Bawaskar said, my decision proved to be correct and within a month 65 lives were saved. Maybe my father wanted the same. I didn't focus on making money in life, but by researching and finding an effective medicine against scorpion stings, I saved many lives. True self-fulfillment comes only through research. He expressed concern about rising heart disease in young children due to stress. Eating outside is hazardous to health. He also mentioned that since there is a large proportion of women walking around wearing a scarf, they may be deficient in vitamin D.

Man that grew on cow's milk

Adv Archana Ghandekar and Adv Shailendra Kulkarni conducted an interview with Sayyad Shabbir of Beed district who received Padma Shri from the President for his contribution to the welfare of cows. During the interview, Sayyad Shabbir said, I lost my mother when I was only three months old. There was a cow in the house, I grew up on her milk. I don't remember my mother, but considered the cow as the mother. Today there are 125 cows in the cowshed. No matter how difficult the situation, the cows were not sold and neither was their milk. The milk is kept only for the calves.