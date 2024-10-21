Reasons for victory of Bhumre and loss of Khaire

The undercurrent of Maratha reservation and the Jarange factor.

The BJP's organisational efforts and hard work for Modi.

The efforts to prevent a political war between Marathas and OBCs paid off.

The promotion of various schemes by the Central and the State Governments contributed to the success.

The strategic use of political tactics like Sama-Dam-Dand-Bhed (conciliation, gifts, punishment, and division) secured the victory.

As a guardian minister, he provided funds to the tehsils in the constituency.

Six reasons for Chandrakant Khaire's defeat

The vision for development in the manifesto did not reach the people. The tagline "What did Khaire do...?" backfired instead of promoting positive campaigning.

For many years, he contested elections on the Dhanushyaban (bow and arrow) symbol. This time, he contested on the Mashal (torch) symbol, causing voters who traditionally voted for the Dhanushyaban to distance themselves from him.

Overconfidence in winning the election before it happened. Repeated mentions of winning and going to Delhi during the campaign period and before the counting of votes.

Failure to build a second and third line of party workers. Lack of engagement with other workers in the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Ignoring the opinions of grassroots workers also proved costly.

Getting too close to Muslims alienated voters who supported the "Khan ki Baan" notion.

There was no effective campaign machinery. Besides, social media was also not used effectively for campaigning. The usual three rounds of campaigning were completed in just three to four tours this time, resulting in failure to secure votes from the dependable rural electorate.