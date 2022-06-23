Rebel by MLA Jaiswal raises eyebrows

Aurangabad, June 23:

The Shiv Sena’s MLA from Aurangabad (Central) constituency, Pradeep Jaiswal, has rebelled against the party for not getting permission to meet party superiors at ‘Matoshri’ in Mumbai despite making several requests. The disappointment was accumulating for the past couple of years and initiated to accept the leadership of Eknath Shinde and went missing from Monday.

Jaiswal is associated with the party since 1990. During the tenure of three decades, he got elected as the mayor, the MP and the MLA on the party ticket. He rebelled against the party in 1999 when his name was not nominated by the party to contest the assembly election. In 2004, he contested the assembly on Sena’s ticket but lost the election.

In 2009, he again rebelled and contested the election as an independent candidate and got elected as the MLA from Aurangabad (Central) assembly constituency.

In 2014, he contested officially on the party ticket. However, due to a break-in Sena and BJP alliance, both the parties nominated their candidates and lost the election.

In the last two and a half years, Jaiswal maintained a distance from party activities, except involving in works from his constituency, after assessing his reducing influence in the party. He tried his best to convey his feelings to party superiors, but never got a chance. This could be the valid reason for putting the political career of himself and his family members at stake and preferred joining Shinde’s group, it is being said in the city.