Rebel MLAs received more funds under the MVA

Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray alleges rebel MLAs are lying

Aurangabad, July 22:

The Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) gave funds worth crores of rupees to all MLAs including rebels in the past two and a half years, more than the funds they received in their past terms. The statements issued by the rebel MLAs are nothing but lies, said Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray.

Thackeray was in the city on Friday on the occasion of Shivsamvad Yatra. On this occasion, he interacted with Shiv Sainiks at Sant Eknath Rang Mandir. He said those who received success due to Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, stabbed him in the back. The rebels should be happy wherever they are, but first resign from the post of MLA and come to the polls, let the people decide your fate. Chants were raised in support of the party. Speaking on the occasion, former MP Chandrakant Khaire said that Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's birthday is on July 27. After this event, he will teach the traitors a lesson. Former minister Arjun Khotkar, MLC Ambadas Danve, MLA Uday Singh Rajput also spoke on the occasion. Yuva Sena district president Hanuman Shinde, Sena leader Vinod Ghosalkar, MLC Manisha Kayande, former mayor Nandkumar Ghodele, women activists, Yuva Sena office bearers and other activists were present on the occasion.

Argument with Bandu Oak

After the speech of Ghodele, Bandu Oak came to the podium and started raising slogans through the microphone. Oak got angry when Hanuman Shinde, who anchored the event, stopped him. They both had a heated argument. Raju Vaidya and Raju Danve intervened and calmed down the situation.