Reckless bikers create chaos in Bajajnagar

Speeding ‘Dhoom style’ bikers on the smooth roads of Bajajnagar are causing trouble for senior citizens, schoolchildren’s parents, and elderly people performing religious rites. There is a growing demand for police action against these bikers.

In residential areas, both main and internal roads in Bajajnagar and Cidco are witnessing terror from speeding bikers. Last year, a 74-year-old woman died after being hit by a minor biker on the Jaybhavani Chowk to Amrapali Buddha Vihar road. Several other similar incidents have also occurred. To prevent such serious incidents from repeating, residents including Arjun Adamane, Sachin Gard, Sambhaji Chaudhary, Hanuman Bhondwe, and Nitin Deshmukh have urged the police to patrol the Bajajnagar and Cidco areas and take action against these reckless bikers.

Areas most affected by reckless bikers: Bajajnagar’s areas such as More Chowk, Lokmanya Chowk, Mohtadevi Chowk, Mahatma Phule Chowk, Cidco, Trimurti Chowk, Jaybhavani Chowk, Indraprastha Colony, Maharana Pratap Chowk, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Chowk, Rajmata Jijau Chowk, New Kranti Chowk, Shivranjan Chowk, Hi-Tech College and Ganpati Mandir areas are experiencing the most trouble from speeding bikers, creating hazards for both other riders and pedestrians.