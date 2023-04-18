Recognition of 205 libraries canceled

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:The library department has decided to cancel the recognition of 205 public libraries in Marathwada, which have not given any information about the library to the government despite the government recognition.

About 4,051 public libraries are functioning in various tehsils and villages of 8 districts of Marathwada. These libraries are divided into four categories namely A, B, C and D. According to the information received, there are 439 libraries in Dharashiv district, 420 in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, 417 in Jalna, 758 in Nanded, 393 in Beed, 666 in Beed, 694 in Latur and Hingoli districts. It is mandatory for the public libraries to submit the report of the expenditure incurred on books, periodicals, library time, library staff every year to the office of district library officer by March 31.