Reconsider decision of schools, colleges closure: Satish Chavan

Aurangabad, Jan 16:

MLC Satish Chavan on Sunday demanded that the State Government should reconsider its decision on schools and colleges’ closure.

In a letter sent to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he stated that the Government has given permission for malls, hotels, cinemas to do business with 50 per cent of staff members.

“Experts in the field of education are asking why schools and colleges are completely closed when places are allowed to continue with 50 per cent attendance. Children were deprived of education, but it also appears to have adversely affected their ability to write, read and acquire knowledge. The previous lockdown disrupted education and forced many boys to work in the fields, while many girls were forced into child marriage,” he stated in the letter.

He said that the decision to close schools and colleges citing Covid reason has been wrong for the past two years as students were awarded degrees without taking practical examinations in Science.