Record break participation in LTCC 'Art Beat' painting competition

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 'Art Beat' painting competition organized by Lokmat Times Campus Club became a memorable event, recording a remarkable participation of students and setting a record in the 'Asia Book of Records'. The competition provided an excellent platform for students to showcase their creativity and talent, highlighting the importance of art education in schools.

LTCC, along with IIB, recently conducted the 'Art Beat' state-level painting competition in honor of late Jawaharlal Darda, the founding editor of the Lokmat Group and a veteran freedom fighter. The event witnessed the participation of 5 lakh students from 35 districts of Maharashtra and Goa, making it a grand success. The competition has now been recorded in the 'Asia Book of Records', adding to the glory of the Lokmat Group.

The painting competition was held in various schools across Maharashtra and was divided into categories based on grade levels. The topics varied from "My Friend Ganesha/My Home" for the 1st and 2nd graders to "Save the Sea/My India 2035" for the 9th and 10th graders. The competition gave students the opportunity to showcase their creativity and talent in an hour-long drawing session.

Three winners from each category in every participating school were awarded certificates, highlighting their exceptional artwork. The event brought joy to the schools and students, who expressed their desire for such competitions to be held annually. Parents were thrilled to see their children contribute to the record and believed that it would inspire them to strive for further accomplishments.

Impressive artwork from students

The examiners were impressed by the students' exceptional artwork, often resembling the work of professional painters. The event celebrated the students' creativity and showcased their ideological depth through their thought-provoking drawings. The competition also demonstrated the discipline and dedication of the students, as they remained focused throughout the hour-long drawing session.

Asia Book of Records

Officials from the Asia Book of Records commended the Lokmat Group for continuously creating and breaking records. The achievement of the 'Art Beat' painting competition brought immense pride to the Lokmat Group and the participating schools. The event has now been recorded in the 'Asia Book of Records', cementing its place in history.