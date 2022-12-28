Recovery agent, accomplices severely beat the debtor

Lokmat News Network

A recovery agent of Bajaj Finance Company and his around seven accomplices severely beat a youth for not paying the installments of a loan taken to purchase a mobile phone. The video of the fight went viral on social media. A case has been registered with Cidco police station, said PI Sambhaji Pawar.

Police said, Aniket Shahane (Kailasnagar) purchased a mobile phone in name of his mother. He took a loan from Bajaj Finance for it. As Aniket did not pay the installment, the recovery agent of the company Prashant called him and asked him to pay the loan and also abused him. Prashant even made the photo of Aniket’s mother viral on social media. Then Aniket and his brother Abhishek on Wednesday went to the mobile shop and asked Prashant about it. They had a verbal clash. Then Prashant called his accomplices from Brijwadi. Around 6 to 7 persons came there and they severely kicked, blowed and hit with belt both the brothers. Tension prevailed in Connaught area for some time due to sudden fight. Cidco police on receiving the information rushed to the spot, but the attackers had escaped until then. A case has been registered against the agent and others and they will be arrested soon, said PI Pawar.