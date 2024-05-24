Recruitment in the municipal corporation faces hurdles!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

There has been no employee recruitment in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) for the past three decades. However, in the past two years, recruitment efforts have started to gain momentum. As a result, the process was conducted to recruit 114 employees in the first phase. Now, in the second phase, 274 positions are to be filled. Presently, the model code of conduct of the Loksabha election is being cited as a reason for the delay. In reality, the roster determining the reservation for different categories has not yet been finalised!.

It may be noted that retired officers, contract officers, and employees can be seen everywhere in the municipal corporation. Despite the government's rule that no authority can be granted to retired officers and personnel, many officers have been given powers. Consequently, the administration is likely to face criticism for this later. In 2017-18, the government approved the staffing pattern for the recruitment. Later on, a revised pattern was also approved. The recruitment process is being conducted at a very slow pace.

In December 2023, the process for filling 114 positions in the first phase was conducted, including 29 positions in the CSMC’s fire section. Out of 29, nine candidates joined the fire section. Of the remaining 85 positions, candidates have joined 70 positions, and candidates for 15 positions are yet to join.

274 Positions in Phase II

In the second phase, a proposal to recruit 274 positions was sent to the government, which has also been approved. It was decided to fill these positions through exams conducted by the government-appointed IBPS. For this, it was necessary to finalise the roster (category-wise reservation). After finalising the roster and obtaining approval from the backward class section in the divisional commissioner’s office, the advertisement process was to be implemented to fill the positions. However, the decision taken by the government regarding the Maratha reservation and the subsequent enforcement of the election code of conduct has delayed the roster finalisation process, sources said.