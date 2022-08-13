Recruitment process for 'Agniveer' starts

1300 students present on the first day

Aurangabad, Aug 13:

The recruitment process under the Agniveer scheme announced by the Central government began from Saturday in the premises of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University. More than 1300 students were present on the first day. Students who have not qualified today, need not panic. They will get four more opportunities, said district collector Sunil Chavan in a press conference On Saturday.

This recruitment process is going on under the guidance of officers Praveen Kumar, Dinesh Joshi and Sunil Narayanan. This recruitment process will continue till August 30. Voluntary organizations have been appealed to provide food and water to the students. Chavan informed that Giants group distributed khichdi to the students on Saturday. As the time for reporting was 12 am in the night, there was a rush of youths for recruitment from Friday evening. Candidates were only allowed in the premises after checking their identity card. The recruitment process started at four in the morning. This process was going on till afternoon.