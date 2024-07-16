Red Run Competition held in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Districts AIDS Prevention and Control Unit, District Civil Hospital, Sports Department and National Service Scheme of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada jointly organised a five km ‘Red Run’ in the university campus on Tuesday.

Bamu Registrar Dr Prashant Amrtukar inaugurated the competition. Sports Department director Dr Sandeep Jagtap, NSS director Dr Sonali Kshirsagar, programme officer Sadhna Gangawne, competition head Surendra Modi and others were present.

Senator Haridas Somvanshi distributed prizes to the winners. Dr Hansraj Dongre, Dr Seem Munde and others were present.

A street play on HIV-AIDS was staged. The top three winners of the run were presented with the cash prizes. The winners in boys are Atul Jadhav (first prize), Sachin Sapkal (second) and Arjun Shinde (third) and in girls Thokal (first winner), Manisha Padvi (second) and Shalu Rathod (third). Dr Masood Hashmi, Abhijitsinha Dikkat, Mohan Lahiwal and others worked for the run.