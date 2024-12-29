Reddy Co. removes some employees for agitation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Reddy Company, the agency which collects and transports garbage within the jurisdiction of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), has removed some employees and served notice to others for agitation threat.

It may be noted the company has hired 1100 workers for garbage lifting. Each worker is paid Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 as a monthly salary. The workers had threatened to agitate for minimum wages. The agency started removing those workers who led the agitators while others were being served notices. The contract of the company will end in February 2026. The workers threatened to go strike under the leadership of Shaikh Hakim, 15 days ago. It adopted the policy of removing those who threatened for the agitation.

A notice was served no Haking for removing from the job. When the workers' leader went to the office of the agency to reply to the notice, it was not accepted. Hakim Shaikh, Avinash Yadav, Nitin Bhalerao and others accused the company of doing injustice to the workers.