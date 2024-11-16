Redefining Enterprise Excellence: Shrushti Kenekar’s Strategy for Seamless Automation and Compliance

Shrushti has worked with enterprises of varying scales and across industries to establish comprehensive GRC frameworks in entailment to technology management. “Since governance and compliance do not directly generate revenue, they are often perceived as misdirection of company’s resources without a clear value proposition,” Shrushti said. “By integrating GRC within evolving technology management implementations, companies can turn a perceived cost center into a value driver,” she explained, highlighting how this approach can improve compliance and operational resilience.

One of Shrushti’s key implementations in this area involved working with a major hospital chain to develop full-scale IT process automations where she also envisioned and incorporated a congruent compliance management integration. In mission-critical sectors like healthcare, where data privacy is paramount, robust governance frameworks are essential for safeguarding compliance and avoiding data misappropriation. An automation has been designed where the SaaS platform integrates with the associated training platform to provision training and obtain necessary acknowledgements from concerned employees that handle data. This compliance automation prunes human intervention and completely eliminates forging. The framework was intelligently designed to monitor the track, and transfer certificates back to the host platform that maintains a single system of records. This complex implementation has also been provisioned by Shrushti at various other organizations based on the standards of respective industries. She has been at the forefront of leading many large-scale projects globally, and insights from leaders like her are invaluable in offering actionable strategies to organizations and executive architects.

Through automations like this, processes shall gain enhanced integrity, reducing vulnerabilities to fraud and audit flags. Manual compliance processes are not only time-consuming but also prone to error, leading to risks that could potentially impact patient welfare and result in hefty fines. “In the end, compliance and governance are about creating a robust foundation for sustainable growth, and should co-exist with respective technology management implementations and automations” Shrushti concluded. “Companies that continue to see GRC as a cost center are missing the bigger picture. It’s not just about avoiding penalties - it’s about building stronger, more resilient frameworks that can navigate the complexities of the modern business world”. As the global business environment continues to automate their technology processes, robust compliance and governance frameworks are momentous in building a stronger tomorrow.