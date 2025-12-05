Redevelopment of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Railway Station gains momentum

Lokmat News Network

Chaitali Joshi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The redevelopment of the newly renamed Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station is moving ahead steadily, with the project entering a crucial stage of construction. It is among the major transport infrastructure works currently underway in the city. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), the project is being designed to serve the city’s expanding population and rising passenger numbers for the next 50–75 years.

Major milestones achieved ; next phase set to begin

Work on the ground has accelerated, with about 45 % of the civil and MEP components completed. Crucial structures such as the south-side building, post building and parcel building are already finished. Façade work and structural installations are also advancing at a steady pace. The next and more intricate phase will prioritize the completion of the FOB concourse and the Terminal Facilities (T.F.) section, which will be undertaken in a staggered manner to adhere to the 2026 deadline.

Rs 241-Crore project under SCR supervision

The Rs 241.27 crore redevelopment is being executed under the supervision of South Central Railway and the Nanded Division. L.N. Malviya Infra Pvt. Ltd. is serving as the Project Management Consultant, while G.S. Express Pvt. Ltd. is leading the construction. Railway officials maintain that project progress remains aligned with the planned schedule.

Modern architecture with cultural identity

The upcoming station has been conceptualized as a fusion of airport-style convenience and regional heritage aesthetics. Architecture inspired by Ajanta–Ellora, local stone elements and cultural display zones will highlight the city’s historical and artistic character.

Strict safety and sustainability measures

Safety at the construction site is being strictly monitored through PPE usage, barricaded working areas, safety nets and daily toolbox briefings. Environmental sustainability has been integrated into the project, with a one-megawatt solar power installation, rainwater harvesting systems, LED lighting, energy-saving fixtures and improved natural ventilation to reduce long-term energy consumption and environmental impact.

Smart technology for enhanced operations

The upgraded station will include high-speed Wi-Fi, digital ticketing systems, centralized CCTV surveillance, modern fire alert systems and digital signages to improve navigation, communication and operational safety.

Economic boost through jobs and tourism

The station redevelopment is generating employment opportunities across construction, logistics, transport and supply sectors. Once operational, the modernized terminal is expected to ease congestion, strengthen connectivity, attract more tourists and encourage business growth, giving a substantial economic push to the city.

Box – What the new terminal will offer

---Spacious booking and waiting areas

---Modern toilets and drinking water points

---Divyang-friendly ramps, lifts, and tactile flooring

---Escalators and elevators

---An airport-style concourse

---CCTV surveillance

---Retail spaces and food outlets

---Improved parking and drop-off facilities

Quote:

"This project is being built for the people of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, to provide a modern, safe, and comfortable travel experience. We appreciate the cooperation and patience of the public and assure timely completion with the highest quality."

— Prakash Prajapat, dy ce (c)

(photos of proposed statiion)