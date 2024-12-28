Reduce time on mobile for good health: Actor Samir Choughule

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “One has to face failure continuously in our industry. Those who learn from failure get success. One needs to remain alert in the theatre industry which has a zigzag path and its every turn is unpredictable,” said Samir Choughule, noted actor while guiding young artists in the prize distribution ceremony of Central Youth Festival of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conducted on Saturday.

Samir Choughule that one needs to be honest with oneself and require consistency in hard work in their field.

“Majority of actors have to struggle while starting their career in our field. Whatever height of success you achieve in your career, be down to earth and keep learning. If you stop learning, it will have an impact on your career,” he said.

The actor who is famous for his comedy roles advised youths to use mobile when it is necessary, otherwise, it would result in losing precious time in their career.

He also asked young artists to be away from addiction to enhance residence power in view of different viruses causing illness to human beings today. “We have seen many actors who lost money due to addiction and are facing financial crisis when they are sick,” he said.