Reduced or increased voter numbers to affect candidates

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following the publication of the draft voter list for the municipal prabhags, a total of 7,567 objections were submitted to the municipal election department. Based on these objections, voters who were mistakenly assigned to one prabhag have been transferred to their correct prabhags.

In prabhag 16, 6,757 voters were reduced. Similarly, prabhag 3 saw a reduction of 5,047 voters. On the other hand, prabhag 9 gained 4,383 voters, and prabhag 2 gained 3,961 voters. This redistribution of reduced and increased voters is expected to affect candidates’ calculations significantly.

Although the municipal election department has repeatedly claimed that the voter lists were prepared with full transparency, discrepancies are now gradually coming to light. Complaints about irregularities in the lists are still being received. However, once the list is finalised, no changes will be made. Voters now have to cast their votes in the correct prabhag where their names appear.

The discrepancies are being attributed to the absence of experienced officers and staff in the municipal election department while preparing the lists. Such large-scale errors have not occurred in previous elections. Prabhag 15 saw an increase of 3,931 voters, while neighbouring Prabhag 7 gained 3,941 voters. The large variations in voter numbers have heightened candidates’ tensions, as the reductions or additions affect their expected voter base.

Adjustments made after verification of objections

Based on the objections received, voters were reallocated to their original prabhag after careful scrutiny and verification.

— Vikas Navale, deputy commissioner, municipal corporation