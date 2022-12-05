Reena Waidande awarded by Reseal

Aurangabad:

Entrepreneur and martial artist Reena Emmanuel Waidande was awarded as ‘The most admirable woman in Aurangabad’ by the Reseal Market Research and Film Company in the Maharashtra Business Awards 2022 held in Nashik recently.

The awards were aimed at recognizing the efforts of individuals who have made an immense contribution to the fields of business, industry, real estate, finance, banking, IT, food, and more. Noted Marathi film actress Sonalee Kulkarni presented the awards. In all, 86 persons and businesses were felicitated with the awards. Waidande has been organizing free workshops in the Aurangabad district on woman empowerment and self defense in slum areas, for self help groups, school girls and women in rural areas.