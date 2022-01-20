Refusal to stop express trains at Mukundwadi station

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

South Central Railway has again refused to stop the express trains at Mukundwadi railway station stating that stopping Tapovan, Janshatabdi and Nandigram Express here is not commercially viable.

Omprakash Verma, chairman of the Marathwada railway vikas samiti, had asked information under the RTI to stop the express train at Mukundwadi railway station. The reply letter was received by Verma on January 19. It has been five years since Mukundwadi railway station got 'D' status, but no express train has been stopped at this station yet. This is causing inconvenience to railway passengers in Cidco and Mukundwadi area.

Mukundwadi railway station is at a distance of about 15 km from Aurangabad railway station. Marathwada Express and other passenger trains are being stopped at this station at present. Three to five thousand passengers commute from this station every day. The station has a separate waiting room, PRS facility was also provided for issuing reservation tickets at this station. But stopping the express trains here is being neglected. While the distance between several railway stations in the SCR section, including the Nanded section, is short, the express trains are stopped at these stations.

Forgot the assurance

The general manager of SCR, had assured that the Tapovan Express would be stopped at Mukundwadi railway station. But railway officials forgot this assurance, said Omprakash Verma.