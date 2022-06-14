Regional training camp for NSS inaugurated

Aurangabad, June 14:

A three-day regional training camp being organised by the National Statistical Office (NSO) regional office, Aurangabad under the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) was inaugurated at Maulana Azad Research Centre on Monday. Alok Kumar, NSO director, Pune inaugurated the camp. Chandrakant Kedar, commissioner, Goods and Services Tax, Aurangabad was the chief guest.

NSO will be launching the NSS 79th Socio-Economic Survey from July 2022 for a period of one year. The training camp was organized by the NSO for analysis, planning and review of changes in various fields. Speaking on the occasion, Kumar appealed the families shortlisted randomly from the selected rural villages and urban blocks to cooperate with the officials and provide correct information necessary to formulate the right policy and its proper implementation in the country.

This comprehensive and systematic information is used for developmental and welfare policy formulation and the planned implementation of five-year plans and for inclusive social upliftment. This statistical information is used by governmental and semi-governmental organizations for planning various types of welfare schemes.

Uttam Maji, director, Survey Design and Research Division, Kolkata, BP Prusty, senior statistical officer and head of office, Aurangabad, PV Patil, SSO and incharge Jalgaon regional office, Raju Debnath, Imran Ahmed and other senior officials were present on this occasion.