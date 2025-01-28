‘Region’s youth is capable, but lacks self-confidence’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The youth of Marathwada have great potential. However, they lack self-confidence. The world is progressing rapidly, and those with special skills are in high demand. However, the youth, engrossed in their mobile phones, are addicted to social media and chatting. In this process, they are losing the essential skills and self-confidence needed in the corporate world, said the Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

To employ the unemployed by offering free skill-based training, a free residential skill training programme has been launched under the concept of Special Inspector General of Police (Special IGP) Virendra Mishra, with the support of the Pratham Education Foundation. The third session of this initiative was inaugurated in the conference hall of the office of the Superintendent of Police (SP) on Monday.

While addressing the event Shirsat emphasized that more and more youth should take advantage of this initiative started by the police. He pointed out that after two months, people often begin with a negative mindset, wondering whether they will get a job or not, without keeping the drive to learn alive. During the event, the special IGP Mishra, SP Dr. Vinaykumar Rathod, additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, Project Director Damodar Bolkundwar, and Sachin Chandorkar were present.

Journey from helper to minister

While interacting with the youth, Shirsat reminisced about his past experiences. He shared that he started as a helper in a company due to a lack of knowledge or skills. There, a senior fitter would constantly point out his mistakes and criticise him. He wasn’t even allowed to go for lunch at times. However, he worked on improving his skills, remained honest in his work, and eventually rose to a senior position. I developed myself here, built self-confidence by enhancing my skills and today, I became a minister, said Shirsat.

Selection of 350 candidates

On Monday, 350 eligible candidates were selected for 8 different courses. A total of 615 candidates had applied for these courses. The selected candidates will be given training, and employment opportunities will also be made available to them.