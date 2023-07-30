Registration date for B Pharm extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The registration date for B Pharmacy courses was extended up to July 31. It may be noted that the online registration for the course began on July 11 and its last date was July 20. It was extended up to July 24 first time. Following the requests from students and the institutes, the date was extended up to July 31.

The aspirants will have options to get verified their documents through e-scrutiny or physical scrutiny modes on or before August 1. The candidates who have appeared for the MHT-CET need not pay the registration fee.

The provisional merit list will be released on August 3 while the final merit list will be displayed on August 8 after clearing the grievances.

The aspirants will fill option form for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) round-I through their login from August 9 to 11. The seats will be allotted provisionally on August 14. A candidate who is HSC passed or with Physics and Chemistry as compulsory subjects along with one of the Mathematics or Biology (minimum 45 per cent marks) and a non-zero score in MHT-CET 2023 is eligible to apply.