Registration for Central Youth Festival begins

Aurangabad, Sept 19:

The senior college boys and girls from within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will get an opportunity to showcase their talent and creativity through the ‘Central Youth Festival (CYF)’ after a gap of two years.

Bamu’s Students Development Board (SDB) commenced the registration process for the CYF for the academic year 2022-23 and its last date is October 5.

It may be noted that the university hosts the youth festival every year to provide a platform for youths to showcase their talent. However, the festival was not held during the last two academic years because of the Covid outbreak.

More than 2300 boys and girls participate in the festival every time. All the academic institutes were reopened on normal mode after two years, so, the university decided to conduct CYF this year.

Director of SDB Dr Sanjay Sabhalkar asked the affiliated colleges to pay registration online. There are 480 undergraduate and postgraduate colleges with 4.50 lakh students in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts.

Box

4-day CYF to begin on Oct 16

The four-day CYF will be inaugurated on October 16 and it will conclude on October 19. There will be two types of entry. The first will be at the team level while another is at the individual level. The participant should be a full-time student and the age should be less than 25 years on the day of the festival. The Shobhayatra, a procession of participants, is taken out on the inaugural of the festival every year. But, the university decided not to organise it this year.

Box

36 contests in 6 categories

There will be 36 competitions in six art categories. The art categories are Music, Dance, Drama, Fine Art, Literature, and Folk Art of Maharashtra. The university will establish six stages as per the art category.