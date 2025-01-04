Registration for CET-BCA,BBA, BMS & BBM started

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted for the admissions of Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA), Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Management (BBM), MBA (integrated) and MCA (integrated) courses, has started across the State.

It may be noted that the CET for these courses started in 2024 by the State Government following the directives of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). The admission process was delayed last year since it was the first test.

Considering this, the Cell began the registration process for the test around six months before the admission process. The online application form submission and confirmation already commenced while its last date was February 10. The schedule and information brochure for this examination have been made available on the official portal of the SCETC.

It appealed to the aspirants of BCA, BBA, BMS and BBM courses, their parents, institutions take note of the information to avoid the problem at the eleventh hour.

Scheduel of CET

The Cell will conduct BBA, BCA, BBM, BMS CET at the various examination centres within State between April 1 and 3 for the academic year 2025-26.