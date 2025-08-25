Registration for district-level Avishkar festival commence

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration process for the district-level ‘Avishkar’ festival has started within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday.

Avishkar Coordinator Dr Bhaskar Sathe and Student Development Board Director Dr Kailash Ambhure said that the last date of registration for ‘Avishkar’ to be held for the academic year 2025-2026 started today and the last date is September 7. Like the Youth Festival, the Avishkar Competition will also be held district-wise from this year,

from September 10 to 23, after the Ganesh Festival. One host college has been selected for the festival in each district.

The top three teams selected from each category of district-level will participate in the university competition, which will be conducted at the Bamu campus of the city on October 3 and 4.

The six categories are as follows: Humanities, Languages and Fine Arts, Commerce, Management and Law, Science Branch, Agriculture and Animal Husbandry, Engineering and Technology and Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Box

It was also decided to organise district-level invention competitions. The names and dates of district-wise host colleges are as follows:

--Chhatrapati Sambhajinagart- Muktanand College Gangapur (September 10)

--Jalna District- Lal Bahadur Shastri College, Partur (September 13)

--Beed District- Swatantryaveer Savarkar College (September 18)

--Dharashiv District- Shri Krishna College, Gunjoti-Umarga (September 23)