Registration for ‘Intermediate Drawing’ exam begins

Aurangabad, Feb 12:

The Director of Art started the online registration Intermediate Drawing grade-2021 examinations up to February 20.

The possible dates of ‘Intermediate’ date were released. The SSC students will be able to take their examinations online on February 22 and 23 while the date of ‘Elementary’ will be announced separately.

The students which are pursuing art teachers diploma courses can also register for the examination up to February 20. For details, one may visit the portal (https://doaoline.in/doadrawinggradeexam/public/login).