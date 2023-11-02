Registration for JEE-Main-2024 begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main – 2024 has begun. The last date for the online submission of the application form is November 30.

The examination will be conducted in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu). A candidate has the option to apply for the session one or second or for both sessions together.

The JEE-Main comprises two papers. Paper-1 (BE/B Tech) will be conducted for admission to undergraduate Engineering courses (B E/B Tech) at NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions. It is also an eligibility test for JEE (Advanced), which is conducted for admission to IITs. The Paper-2 is conducted for admission to B.Arch and B. Planning courses in the Country.

The majority of students appear for the paper-I, syllabus which is based on Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry subjects. It will have two sections. The first will be of multiple-choice questions

while the second section B will contain questions whose answers are to be filled in as a numerical value. There will be negative markings.

Test schedule

For Academic Session 2024-25, it has been decided that the JEE-Main will be conducted in two sessions, that is, session- 1 will be held in January 2024 while candidates will appear for session 2 in April 2024. The details for the session- 1 are as follows:

--Announcement of the centre of examination by the second week of January 2024

--Admit cards will be made online available three days before the actual date of the examination

-- Schedule of test: between January 24, 2024 and February 1

--The result will be announced on February 12