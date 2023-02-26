Registration for JEE-Main 2nd session begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration process for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main)–2023 has begun. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the online examination between April 6 and 12. The first session was already held last month.

The last date of registration for the second session is March 12. The candidates who have applied and paid the examination fee for JEE (Main) session 1 and wish to appear for the second session, will have to log in with their previous application number and password.

They may only choose the paper, medium of the examination, State code of eligibility, uploading of address proof, cities of centres and pay the examination fees. The uploading of address proof is mandatory for all candidates.

The address proof may include Aadhar card, domicile certificate, passport and voter ID card. Both documents if applicable are to be merged and uploaded in a single pdf file. If the present and permanent address is the same, then the same document will suffice.

Action for submitting more than 1 application form

The candidates who have not applied earlier, need to apply afresh as per the schedule given. The candidates are not allowed to fill more than one application form. Any candidate with more than one application number will be treated as unfair means, even if found at a later stage, strict action will be taken against such candidates.

The dates of advance intimation of examination city, downloading of admit cards, and declaration of result will be displayed on JEE (Main) portal at the appropriate time. For details, one may visit the links (www.nta.ac.in, https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/)