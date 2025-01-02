Registration for LLB-3-yrs-CET commenced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the Maharashtra-LLB-Three Year-Common Entrance Test (MAH-LLB-3 year-CET) has started.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the CET on March 20 and 21 for admission to three-year LLB courses for the academic year 2025-26. The last date of the registration and confirmation of the application form is January 21.

The Cell announced that the test would be conducted at various examination centres within and outside the State in the March month. The law aspirants were asked to go through the registration schedule and information brochure before applying. The information brochure is available on the official website for the Cell.

Box

For the admissions, candidate should be a graduate in any faculty of any university of the State or natioal level recognised university, with a minimum of 45 per cent marks in aggregate in qualifying examination in case of candidates belonging to general category while 40 pc marks for reserved category aspirants. One should have obtained a score in the entrance test conducted by the Competent Authority.