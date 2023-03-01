Registration for LLB-5-Yrs-CET begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) on Wednesday started online registration for the Common Entrance Test (CET) to be conducted for the admissions to the LLB-five-years course for the academic year 2023-24.

The last date for registration is March 11. The examination will be held at various examination centres within and outside State on April 2.

The question papers will be based on five sections- Legal Aptitude, General Knowledge, Logical Reasoning, English Language and Quantitative Technique. The Legal Aptitude contains 40 questions and tests the interest of students towards legal knowledge and problem-solving abilities.

There will be 30 questions on general knowledge from the topics of history, geography, environment and recent happenings of national and international importance.

The Logical Reasoning section tests the candidate’s ability to find patterns and identify logical links and rectify illogical arguments and contains 40 questions.

The English language section will test the reading comprehension and grammar skills of the candidates. The final section tests the numerical ability of the candidates. The section contains 10 questions based on different topics.