Registration for MBA-CET begins today

Aurangabad: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will start online registration for the Master of Business Administration (MBA) common entrance test (MBA-CET)-2023 on February 23.

The information brochure about the details, eligibility about for the test to be conducted for the full time professional postgraduate degree course in management for the academic year 2023-24 at the different centres in the State will be available online from Thursday onwards. The last date of registration for the CET is March 4.

Box

Syllabus for CET

The SCETC also released the syllabus and marking pattern for the MBA-CET. The test will have 200 multiple-choice questions (five options), with each question carrying one mark. The online CET exam will have questions based on three sections.

- Logical reasoning and abstract reasoning (100 marks): To test how quickly and accurately one can think and judge figures and diagrams, such as pie diagrams, along with verbal and visual reasoning.

- Quantitative aptitude(50 marks): To test how fast one can work with numbers, perform numerical calculations, understand various arithmetic problems (ratio, proportion, percentage), and measure the power of quantitative reasoning, including the interpretation of tables, common graphs, and charts.

- Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehensio (50 marks): This section will assess grammar, vocabulary, English language ability, passage content, appropriate words, phrases, and expressions, as well as reading comprehension.