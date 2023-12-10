Registration for M.HMCT-CET to begin soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the Maharashtra Master of Hotel Management Catering and Technology Common Entrance Test (MAH-M HMCT-CET) will begin soon.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (SCETC) will conduct the CET on April 7 across the State for the postgraduate course admissions in hotel management.

There will be 100 questions based on five subjects. Each question will carry two marks. The test will comprise multiple-choice objective-type questions (four options). There is no negative marking system for this test and aspirants will have to attend the test in one hour.

Box

Topics for test

The questions will be based on the five topics which are as follows;

--Food and Beverage Operation: Food and Beverage Service Operations, related terminology, Inventory control, Food and Beverage equipment and infrastructure and Food and Beverage Operation Management.

--Food Production: Food Production operations, Indian and International cuisines and related terminology, Bakery and Confectionary, Hygiene and Safety standards, Kitchen equipment and Infrastructure and Food Production Management.

-- Rooms division: Housekeeping and front office operations and related terminology, Planning and designing of hospitality organisations, Laundry operations and procedures and Rooms division Management.

--English: Word meaning, comprehension, autonyms and synonyms, idioms and phrases, word spellings.

--Hospitality and Tourism Industry: Types of tourism, hotel and restaurant brands and segments, Airlines, hospitality terms, hospitality-related organizations and regulatory bodies, Global trends, Hospitality and Tourism Management. Use of Technology in Hotels.