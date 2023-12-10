Registration for Military Nursing Service exam begins today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration for the examination of Military Nursing Service: Selection for Short Service Commission (MNS-SSC) for the year 2023-24 will begin on December 11. The last date for the registration is December 26.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the Computer Based Test (CBT) for MNS-SSC under the aegis of the Director General of Armed Forces Medical Services (DGAFMS), at the selected centres, on January 14.

The national-level entrance test is only for female candidates who are in the age group of 21 and 35 years are eligible to apply for the test. The facility for correction in the online application form by the candidate is December 27 and 28. The aspirants will be able to download admit cards in the first week of January 2024.

The CBT will consist of MCQs based on Nursing, English Language and General Intelligence. Desirous candidates may go through the Information Bulletin at the link (https://exams.nta.ac.in/SSCMNS) before applying to get details about eligibility, the scheme of examination, centres, and fees.

--Date of examination--January 14, 2024

--Timing of examination from 10 am to 12.30 pm