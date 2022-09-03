Registration for minority girls hostel begins

Aurangabad, Sept 3:

The registration process for a minority girls hostel run by the Government Institute of Science in the city has begun.

Minority girls pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate courses can apply for the hostel facilities. It has a 100 intake. A total of 70 seats are reserved for minority girls while 30 seats are for non-minority students.

Of them, 35 seats are reserved for Muslim minority girls followed by Buddhist (21 seats), Christian (six), and Jain (six), with one seat each for Sikh and Parsi community girls. The girls whose parents' annual income is less than Rs 8 lakh will not be charged any fee.

Each selected minority girl will get a Rs 3,500 monthly allowance as well.

Aspirants can download the prescribed format of the application form from the link (www.minoritygirlshostel.in) or obtain it from the office of the colleges. The last date of registration is September 12.

Box

Non-minority girls can also apply

The girls belonging to non-minority communities can also apply for the 30 remaining seats.