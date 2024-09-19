Registration for PG admissions in Ayurved, Homoeopathy & Unani begins

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The online registration process for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma in Government, private aided, unaided and minority institutions has started.

Those candidates who have appeared for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET)-2024 examination and are desirous of applying for available seats of PG in Ayurved, Homoeopathy and Unani courses in State in the State are eligible to register online under the State quota.

The detailed information brochure is available on the website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell which is the competent authority for the admissions. The last date for registration is September 22. The aspirants can upload all required coloured scanned original documents in pdf format after successful payment up to 11.59 pm on Sunday.

The provisional State merit list will be displayed on September 23. The candidates will be able to fill preference or choice for the first round of the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) between September 23 and 25. The selection list will be released on September 26.

The selected candidates will have to join the given college and fill Status retention form from September 27 to 30. The seat matrix for the second CAP round will be displayed on Oct 9. The process of filling the choice form will be carried out from October 10 to 12.