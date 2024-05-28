Registration for Poly admissions starts today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Online application form submission process for post-SSC polytechnic courses will commence on May 29.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the SSC result on Monday.

With the declaration of the result of the 10th, the admission process for post-SSC courses begins. The Director of Technical Education (DTE) will implement the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for the post-SSC diploma courses in Engineering and Technology for the academic year 2024-25.

The last date for registration and uploading the application form is June 25. The candidates can get verified documents and a confirmed application form on or before this date.

The provisional merit list of registered candidates will be displayed on June 27. Aspirants will be able to submit grievances, if any, between June 28 and 30. The final merit lists will be released on July 2.

The candidates will have to choose physical security or E-scrutiny mode for the confirmation of the application form.

1. E-scrutiny

--Candidate can fill online application form and upload the required documents from any computer/smartphone from anywhere.

--They need not have to visit to Facilitation Centres for verification and confirmation of the application form.

2. Physical Scrutiny Mode

The candidate who chooses this mode will have to visit the facilitation Center up to June 25 along with the required documents as per the allotted time slot documents verification and confirmation of the application form.

3. The status of confirmation will be available in the candidates' login along with receipt cum acknowledgement.

Imp instructions for candidate:

1. If candidates fail to confirm the online filled application form as per the mode selected, these applications will be rejected and the names of such candidates will not appear in the merit list prepared for CAP admission.

2. Candidates who have registered as reserved category candidates but are unable to produce a required certificate for reservation claims during the documents verification stage will be treated as general category candidates.

47 FCs in M’wada

There are 316 Facilitation Centres in the State. Of them, 47 are in eight districts of Marathwada. Some of the FCS of the region are as follows; Government Polytechnics (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Hingoli, Ambad and Jalna, Latur (boys and girls), Nanded, Dharashiv and Parbhani.