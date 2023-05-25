Registration for supplimentary exam to begin on May 29

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the registration schedule for the supplementary July-August examination.

Those students who have failed or regular students who wish to opt for a class improvement scheme (CIS) or registered as private candidates can apply online through their junior college between May 29 and June 9. A student who is not satisfied with receiving marks is given two opportunities under CIS. The date for the submission of a application form with a late fee is June 14. The junior colleges will have to deposit the fee with between June 1 and 15. The list of students and bank challenge can be submitted to the divisional office on June 16.

Students given additional marks in sports

The MSBSHSE allotted additional marks for participation in sports, NCC and scout guide events. More than 1023 candidates from the five districts of the region applied for the additional marks on the basis of their participation in local to international level competitions.

Division on 5th place in State

Over 14.16 lakh students appeared for the examinations in the nine divisions while 91.25 pc (12.92 lakh) of them declared passed. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division is on fifth place by securing 91.85 pass per cent in the State. Kokan is on the top position with 96.01 pc followed by Pune (93.34 pc), Kolhapur (93.28 pc) and Amravati (92.75 pc).

19.5 K obtain distinction & above marks

Over 1.64 lakh students took the examination in the division while 1.51 lakh declared passed. A total of 19,592 candidates obtained 75 per cent and above marks followed by 65,385 candidates (60 pc and above marks), 55,934 candidates (45 pc and above marks) and 10, 237 (35 per cent and above marks).