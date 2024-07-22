Registration of foreign scholarship for gen category students starts

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Higher and Technical Education Department has started online registration for the foreign scholarship for higher education of general category students for the academic year 2024-25.

The meritorious boys and girls can take admissions to educational institutes which are in the top 200 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) Working Ranking or Times Higher Education (THE).

A total of 40 students are selected for postgraduate, PG Diploma and Ph D admission in seven faculties. The candidates and their parents must be from the State. The annual income of the family income of the candidates should not be above Rs 8 lakh.

The last date of online registration for the scholarship is August 9. The students of courses in higher education and technical education can submit the hardcopy of the online submitted form with the regional office joint director up to August 12.

For details, one may visit the portal (https://fs.maharashtra.gov.in)

Course-wise seats

The course-wise number of seats is as follows;

Number of course/branch--wise seats of PG/PGD---Ph D---total seats

Arts----------------------03-----------------------------------------01-----------04

Commerce---------------03-------------------------------------01-----------04

Science------------------03---------------------------------------01-----------04

Management-------------03------------------------------------01-----------04

Law----------------------03---------------------------------------01-----------04

Engineering/Architecture--12---------------------------04-----------16

Pharmacy----------------03------------------------------------01-----------04